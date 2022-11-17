Parrot Analytics Unveils Finalists for 2023 Global Demand Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Parrot Analytics has revealed the finalists for the fifth annual Global Demand Awards and expanded the scope of the categories beyond TV to include films and talent.

Up for the most in-demand drama series award are Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead. Contenders in the most in-demand drama movie category are Don’t Look Up, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1, RRR and Top Gun: Maverick.

Attack on Titan, Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, The Boys and The Walking Dead are nominated for most in-demand TV show in the world, while House of the Dragon, Moon Knight, Obi-wan Kenobi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are up for most in-demand series debut.

Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, RRR, The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick are up for the most in-demand movie in the world award, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick are nominated in the most in-demand movie premiere (45-day window) category. Don’t Look Up, Finch, Red Notice, The Adam Project and The Power of the Dog are contenders for most in-demand SVOD-exclusive movie.

The most in-demand TV series book adaptation award’s contenders are Bridgerton, Killing Eve, Outlander, The Expanse and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Most in-demand comedy series nominees are Cobra Kai, Saturday Night Live, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, What We Do in the Shadows and Young Sheldon. In the movie category, Everything Everything All At Once, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jackass Forever, Licorice Pizza and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent are nominated.

American Horror Story, Chucky, Resident Evil, Two Sentence Horror Stories and Wednesday are up for most in-demand horror series, while Nope, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Scream (2022), The Black Phone and X are contenders for the movie category.

For superhero programs, nominated series are Moon Knight, Peacemaker, Superman & Lois, The Boys and The Flash, while nominated films are Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman, Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Doctor Who, Peaky Blinders, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, The Crown and The Last Kingdom are nominated in the most in-demand European original series category. In the Asian original series group, nominees are All of Us Are Dead, Naagin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, The Kapil Sharma Show and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Latin American original series contenders are A Fazenda (BR), Big Brother Brasil, Dark Desire, La Rosa De Guadalupe and ¿Quién Mató A Sara?

Up for the most in-demand documentary series award are Air Crash Investigation (Mayday), Dynasties (2018), Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Prehistoric Planet and The Green Planet. Nominated in the documentary movies category are 2000 Mules, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Polar Bear, Return to Space and The Tinder Swindler.

For children’s series, nominees are CoComelon, PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, Sesame Street and SpongeBob SquarePants. Contenders for the most in-demand animated movie award are Encanto, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Sing 2, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild and Turning Red.

The remaining series categories are most in-demand anime series, most in-demand legacy series and most in-demand series based on video-game IP. In the first, nominees are Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, My Hero Academia, One Piece and Spy X Family. For legacy series, contenders are Dragon Ball Z, Mr. Bean, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Star Trek: The Original Series and Seinfeld. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Halo, Pokémon and Om Nom are nominated in the series based on video-game IP category.

Most in-demand action movie nominees are Everything Everywhere All At Once, Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1, RRR, The Matrix Resurrections and Top Gun: Maverick. For most in-demand classic film, American Psycho, Forrest Gump, Spirited Away, Top Gun and The Shawshank Redemption are nominated.

The only talent category currently is most in-demand rising star in the world. This year’s nominees are Millie Bobby Brown, Michael Cimino, Kit Connor, Auli’i Cravalho and Maya Hawke.

The winners will be announced in late January 2023. The awards will be headlined by a virtual festival featuring interviews with leading talent, executives and creators behind some of the most in-demand global hits. This year’s festival will focus on the “powering up” of an industry charged up after two years of slowed down and interrupted production.

Brandon Katz, industry strategist for Parrot Analytics, said, “What’s next for the ever-shifting landscape of entertainment? If the past five years indicated an era of fragmentation and multi-channel distribution, the next five seem primed for a pendulum-swing back to the world of consolidation and bundling. While audiences may soon have less choice of viewing platforms to find their next binge, they will continue to enjoy an endless menu of entertainment, ranging from blockbuster IP to niche and foreign-language content. With so much entertainment created in one year, it’s vital to honor the series and films that break through the noise, attracting the most attention, time and adoration from global audiences.”