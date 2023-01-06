Paramount+ Teams with Delta Air Lines

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has entered an exclusive partnership with Delta Air Lines to offer a free trial of the Paramount+ Premium service to Delta SkyMiles members on planes originating in the U.S.

As a partner in the launch of Delta Sync Exclusives club, Paramount+ will offer members the opportunity to customize their in-flight entertainment experience via their mobile device. Titles available to passengers include series such as Tulsa King, Criminal Minds: Evolution and NCIS, among many more.

The Paramount+ catalog spans every genre, and passengers will also be able to access recent blockbuster movies such as Top Gun: Maverick and Smile, family-friendly series such as PAW Patrol and Blue’s Big City Adventure, and a library of global hits such as Survivor and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The streaming service will launch on Delta this spring.

“Delta customers expect nothing but the very best each time they fly, and that includes industry-leading reliability, memorable service, engaging entertainment and now, free, fast, streaming WiFi,” said Ranjan Goswami, senior VP of customer experience design at Delta Air Lines. “Paramount not only represents the best of the streaming industry, but they also share our passion for delivering personalized experiences fit to individual customers in ways that bring the experience in the sky closer to what you would find at home.”