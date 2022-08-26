Paramount, MTV Entertainment Re-Up with Bassett Vance Productions

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios have renewed their overall deal with Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Bassett Vance Productions.

Bassett Vance Productions’ first feature film from the overall deal, Heist 88, is in production now. Previously announced titles from the MTV Entertainment Studios and Bassett Vance Productions partnership include Smithsonian Channel’s One Thousand Years of Slavery and a limited series on the Tulsa Race Massacre slated to be released in 2023.

“Angela and Courtney have masterfully brought to the forefront events from our history in order to tell exhilarating and dramatic stories that resonate with global audiences,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer for Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “It’s a privilege to continue our fruitful creative relationship and shared commitment to amplify diverse creators and new voices.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios,” said Bassett Vance Productions’ head of development, Lynnette Ramirez. “We are looking forward to developing more films together beyond our current active slate, which includes the drama Heist 88 and the shared vision for our upcoming four-part event series based on the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.”

Heist 88 reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp, who portrayed Dale Cochran in the limited series The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, and Bentley Green, who recently starred alongside Vance in AMC’s 61st Street. Inspired by true events, Heist 88 is the story of one of the largest bank heists ever to occur in the United States.

“I have always been drawn to characters that are multi-layered, regardless of whether they’re a savior or a villain,” said Vance. “This character is inspired by a man who was able to convince a small group of young people who were at the lowest rungs of their bank to join him in committing one of the biggest crimes against the US banking system in this country’s history. At its core, it’s an unapologetically compelling story, which will be told through the lens of a powerful cast, that when the American Dream is not accessible to everyone, decisions are often made based on those inequities. I anticipate that Heist 88 will be a must-watch, particularly in light of the fascination with and popularity of true-crime stories on today’s streaming and network TV landscape.”