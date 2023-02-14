Paramount Merges Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios Teams

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount is merging its Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios teams as the premium cable network prepares to be integrated into Paramount+.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, has unveiled a new senior team, including direct report Nina L. Diaz as chief creative officer and president of content. The team under Diaz includes Keith Cox as president of scripted; Amy Israel as executive VP of Showtime original scripted and Trevor Rose as executive VP and head of talent and casting. In addition, Keri Flint will expand her role as executive VP and head of production; and Michael Elias becomes executive VP and head of scripted production.

As previously announced, Gary Levine is becoming senior creative advisor for Showtime. Virginia Lazalde McPherson becomes executive VP and head of strategy and business operations, serving as McCarthy’s deputy for all Showtime-related matters. Amy Britt will continue as executive VP of talent and casting for Showtime, and Tracey Wolfson remains as senior VP of program operations and global distribution, reporting to Keyes Hill-Edgar, COO of Paramount Media Networks and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. Other team members include Ken Kay as executive VP of distribution at Showtime, Stephen Espinoza as president of sports, CMO Michael Engleman and

Kim Lemon as executive VP and head of insights and programming.

At the group leadership level, Barbara Zaneri is expanding her position as chief programming acquisitions officer at Paramount Global, adding Showtime to her remit. Laurel Weir will continue in her role as executive VP and head of programming and insights at Paramount Media Networks and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

The restructure is seeing the exits of Michael Crotty, Vinnie Malhotra, Rob Rosenberg, Kent Sevener and Jana Winograde.