Paramount+ to Launch Channel for British Airways

Jamie Stalcup 13 hours ago


Paramount+ has partnered with British Airways to launch a dedicated channel on the airline’s entertainment platform for long-haul international flights.

The channel will feature a curation of exclusive Paramount+ series for all ages, including Halo, The Offer, Queen of the Universe, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, iCarly, Yellowstone and the Star Trek franchise. Customers who wish to continue watching programs after their flight can do so by subscribing to the service via a QR code on the channel.

An introductory subscription offer with a month-long trial of Paramount+ will also be available via the British Airways’ Exclusive Club for Bronze, Silver and Gold members.

Anna Priest, chief marketing officer for the U.K. at Paramount, said: “This partnership is a fantastic platform for our continued growth in the U.K., allowing us to introduce millions of customers a year to some of the best shows anywhere, available on Paramount+. We’re confident that British Airways customers will love what they see and be encouraged to continue exploring the mountain of entertainment on offer.”

Calum Laming, British Airways’ chief customer officer, added: “We’re committed to enhancing the premium experience for customers when they choose to fly with us, and we believe this new partnership with Paramount+ allows our customers to enjoy hours of content in the comfort of their seat. There really is something available for everyone!”











