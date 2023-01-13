Oxbelly Taps Sundance Institute Alum for Exec Director Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Oxbelly, the Greek non-profit founded by producer and Faliro House founder Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, has tapped former Sundance Institute director Caroline von Kuhn as executive director.

Most recently, von Kuhn served as director of industry and catalyst at the Sundance Institute, where she expanded Sundance’s independent film financing from an annual three-day forum into a year round investor curriculum for both seasoned and new funders.

Before that, von Kuhn was director of artist development at SFFILM (San Francisco Film Society), where she ran grants, residencies and artist programs and launched SFFILM Invest. Prior to SFFILM, she co-founded the Points North Institute with Ben Fowlie and Sean Flynn, turning the four-day Camden International Film Festival into an internationally recognized documentary institute. She remains on Points North Institute board as chair and serves on the Catapult Film Fund Board.

Oxbelly is known for its screenwriters and directors labs held under the artistic direction of Athina Rachel Tsangari. Past participating mentors include Maren Ade, Michael Almereyda, Paul Thomas Anderson, Willem Dafoe, Dee Rees and Lulu Wang.

“Oxbelly was started with a vision to construct an international community of world-builders, based on the values of generosity and inclusiveness inherent in Greek hospitality,” said Konstantakopoulos. “I can’t think of a better person than Caroline to lead Oxbelly into our next chapter as we expand our programs to serve and empower storytellers on their own terms in the ever-shifting creative industries.”

Von Kuhn said, “I had the pleasure of attending Oxbelly in 2019. The warm, inclusive hospitality that is so distinctly Greek, where the most talented yet unproven fellow and some of our heroes in cinema can exchange ideas as peers is something I’ve never witnessed so successfully realized. It’s a privilege to join Christos in this movement built on the foundation of both ancient and contemporary culture of Greece, which is grounded in generosity, inclusivity and deep commitment to story and craft. At a time of both opportunity and necessity for new models to support bold independent artists and their work, Oxbelly is uniquely positioned to lead in these efforts.”