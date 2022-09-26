Outdoor Sport Channel Joins SPI International Offering

ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International has secured a multiyear linear and on-demand distribution partnership deal with Outdoor Sport Channel.

The partnership enables SPI to distribute the channel in multiple formats—linear, FAST and VOD—under the SPI portfolio via all of its international offices.

Outdoor Sport Channel features an array of outdoor, action, summer and winter sports programming, including the latest international sports news. It offers live events, live short-form clips, daily updates from all major sports leagues, sports interviews, previews and behind-the-scenes specials from sports events such as Champions League, Nascar, Formula 1, Grand Prix Specials and programming related to other disciplines.

“The top-quality programming selection of Outdoor Sport Channel complements our carefully curated thematic channel portfolio perfectly, and we are delighted to deliver it to our clients across the territories where we are active,” said Loni Farhi, president at SPI International.

Henk van Meer, founder and CEO of Outdoor Sport Channel, said: “To further build our international development and distribution strength, we teamed up with SPI International. Knowing Loni and SPI for over a decade, we feel very secure that Outdoor Sport Channel HD linear, on-demand and OSC+ (FAST) will further successfully be developed in today’s market.”