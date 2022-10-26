ORF-Enterprise Closes Slew of Sales at MIPCOM

ADVERTISEMENT

ORF-Enterprise closed a number of sales for its drama and factual titles to buyers all over the world while at MIPCOM last week.

From the fiction catalog, Discovery (Italy) and RTBF (Belgium) acquired several seasons of the hit crime series Soko Kitzbuehel. Sony AXN, meanwhile, licensed another season of Fast Forward for Spain and Portugal.

In addition, MHZ Networks (U.S.) took 19 Backwoods Crimes and 31 Tatort movies, as well as three seasons of the comedy series Walking on Sunshine for audiences in the U.S. and Canada. Walking on Sunshine was also picked up by WDR (Germany) for the ARD channel ONE, together with License to Clean.

From the factual slate, Qatar—Pearls in the Sand was acquired by SRF (Switzerland) and Qalbox. Colombia—Wild and Free was licensed by EBS (Korea) and RSI (Switzerland).

National Geographic Channels (U.S.) and Yle (Finland), meanwhile, secured the rights for Ark of Stone—The Voyage of Sardinia. National Geographic Channels also signed deals for Lake Tanganyika—Africa’s Blue Heart and Austria’s Wild Heritage—One Country Six National Parks.

Blue Ant (U.S.) licensed a total of 14 ORF productions for its History Time and Love Nature streaming channels, including numerous titles from the ORF Universum Nature and ORF Universum History strands, as well as They Called Her Jamila—The Mystery of Stone Age Ba’ja. Yle also picked up They Called Her Jamila.

CT (Czech Republic) acquired a documentary package of several hours, as did Histoire (France), which took Lost City of the Gladiators, Victims of the Vikings and The Great Wall.

“Even before the start of the fair, interest in ORF originals was gratifyingly high,” said Armin Luttenberger, head of content sales international. “This season proved once again that content from Austria is in demand worldwide. Attending MIPCOM with fully booked calendars indicated the market’s continuing interest in our wide range of titles of different genres and reinforced our position as a one-stop shop for commissioners and buyers.”