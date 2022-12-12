Onza Distribution Adds to International Sales Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Onza Distribution, which represents titles such as Parot, The Celeb Challenge, Young Addictions and Payback, has tapped Béatrice Nouh as head of sales for Europe and Canada.

Nouh has 12 years of experience in the sector and has worked for a number of notable distributors in France and Spain. She previously worked for French group Lagardère Studios Distribution, currently part of Mediawan, and The Mediapro Studio Distribution in Spain. In addition, she founded the boutique distributor Bubble Media.

“I’m very excited to join a group that, in less than ten years, has managed to make a name for itself on the market, producing iconic series such as El Ministerio del Tiempo, and is always growing its range of own and third-party products that are in distribution,” Nouh said. “I love the idea of discovering how we grow together in this new chapter.”

Carlos Garde, managing director of Onza Distribution, said, “We’re very happy to be able to bring in Béatrice as the distributor’s new sales director. All of her valuable and extensive experience at Mediapro and Lagardère will help maintain Onza Distribution’s growth. Among other things, Béatrice will be responsible for adding new content to our catalog and driving its international growth.”