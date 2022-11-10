O4 Media Taps Nicola Söderlund

Thursday, November 10, 2022
Kristin Brzoznowski


O4 Media has brought in Nicola Söderlund, previously managing partner of Eccho Rights, as a consultant to bolster the company’s acquisitions efforts.

Söderlund has more than 30 years of experience in the international television industry. He was formerly the managing partner of Eccho Rights, an independent rights management and distribution company with five international offices that specializes in packaging, financing and distribution of drama from all over the world.

Gary Pudney, founder and managing director of O4 Media, said: “I’ve known Nicola for many years, having previously worked under him at Eccho Rights. His presence in the industry truly has a global reach. Our O4 family keeps growing as we look forward to a massive 2023!”

Söderlund commented: “The O4 Media team has a vast experience and fantastic track record in the challenging Asian region, and it will be a true pleasure to bring European content to this dynamic area. O4 Media is doing exactly what many distribution companies dream of—building a bridge between Asia and Europe.”











