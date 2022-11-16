Thursday, November 17, 2022
November Digital Edition Now Available

The November digital edition of World Screen, which includes embedded videos and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading, is now available.

There is a video of the MIPCOM presentation of the World Screen Trendsetter Award to Tubi’s Adam Lewinson, as well as interactive International Drama Screenings Festival and TV Drama In-Demand: Crime & Thrillers reports. Plus, WorldScreenings Showcases for ZDF Studios, Banijay Rights, Artist View Entertainment, Studio 100 Media, ABS-CBN Corporation, NHK Enterprises, TV Asahi and GoQuest Media.











