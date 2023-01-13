The North Road Company Adds Two New Execs

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Road Company, led by CEO Peter Chernin, has hired two new executives for its team, including Pank Patel being named head of strategy and corporate development.

Patel brings more than a decade of experience from NBCUniversal in a variety of strategy and business development roles across film, television and international.

Patel is joined by Ann Grealy, appointed as head of people. Previously, Grealy served as VP of HR for interactive entertainment company Genvid Technologies and held multiple senior HR roles at Activision.

Patel will report to Chernin, North Road CEO, and Grealy will report to Darian Singer, North Road CFO.

Patel will be responsible for leading strategic planning and investments for North Road and working closely with Chernin and his leadership team to identify areas of expansion.

In her role, Grealy will be responsible for building a culture across the portfolio businesses with the aim of fostering creativity and engagement.

“Pank is a dynamic leader with decades of proven expertise developing and executing on global strategies for some of the largest media companies in the world,” said Chernin. “His global outlook and M&A track record will serve North Road as we continue our expansion. Ann’s joining comes at a pivotal time for North Road as we continue to build the company into a preeminent home for content creators. We are thrilled to have them both on board.”

“I am delighted to join North Road in this exciting new role,” said Patel. “North Road has already assembled a compelling portfolio of premium content production companies, and I look forward to working with the team to identify new opportunities to invest and scale the business even further.”

Grealy added, “At this pivotal time in North Road’s growth, I look forward to partnering with the company’s incredibly talented executive team to shape its future, keeping our employees’ best interests in mind and building a culture that continues to attract best-in-class content creators.”