Nordisk Film TV to Honor Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

ADVERTISEMENT

Nordisk Film TV, a Banijay company, is set to produce Denmark’s Queen—The Biggest Thank You, a live homage to the abdicating Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

A collaboration between major Danish broadcasters DR and TV 2, the event will broadcast live on DR1 and TV 2 from Kongens Nytorv in Copenhagen. The event will showcase what the Queen has meant as a unifying beacon for the past 52 years.

Ulrik Jørgensen, CEO of Nordisk Film TV Denmark, said: “We are very proud to produce this spectacular show in the breathtaking backdrop of Kongens Nytorv. The abdication news took the entire nation off-guard, and it is safe to say we all wish to express our respect and appreciation for Her Majesty the Queen. With just ten days’ preproduction, we’re pleased we’ve landed a remarkable lineup of big Danish, Greenlandic and Faroese performers.”