Nippon TV Closes Anime Deal with Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Nippon TV has finalized a large-scale anime deal with Netflix to stream 13 of its popular anime titles around the world.

Beginning September 1, Hunter x Hunter’s first 38 episodes will stream in 104 countries, including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. On the same day, Ouran High School Host Club will become available in 190 countries and Claymore will be debut in 136.

The other titles included in the deal are DEATH NOTE, DEATH NOTE: Relight 1, DEATH NOTE: Relight 2, From Me to You, Berserk, Parasyte: The Maxim, Nana, Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting! and Monster.

Akane Inoue, anime sales and licensing and international business development, Nippon TV, said, “Given the tremendous success of Old Enough! around the world, coupled with our drama series and entertainment shows streaming to large audiences in Asia, we are truly honored to be announcing this new deal with Netflix for some of our most beloved anime series in our catalog. For many years, anime has been a driving force at Nippon TV, where we have been producing hit anime titles such as Hunter x Hunter, DEATH NOTE and many more. With anime continuing to surge in popularity around the world, the timing could not be better for this exciting partnership with Netflix. I have no doubt anime fans will be talking about these titles the world over.”