Nicely Entertainment to Debut Ten Films at EFM

Nicely Entertainment’s slate for Berlinale’s EFM features ten new films, including the horror-thriller film Bad Connection.

Bad Connection, starring Dana Davis and Chris Gann, follows a young waitress who purchases a stolen cell phone and soon finds herself on the run from a madman hunter. It is directed by Jake Helgren. It will have its world premiere in Berlin at Kino Arsenal 2 on February 20, followed by a second screening at Virtual Cinema 3 on February 21.

Nicely’s slate also includes three Christmas romance films (The Art of Christmas, A Tiny Home for Christmas and A Perfect Christmas Pairing), three romance titles (Dance of the Heart, A Royal in Paradise and Love by Design), the family-friend documentary Beyond the Reef and the limited Christmas-themed romance series The Christmas Checklist, a co-production with Incendo.

Prior to the market, Nicely has already closed several international deals for its lineup. A Royal in Paradise was picked up by Italia Film (MENA), M6 (France) and Funwood (Italy), while Love by Design was acquired by DBS-YES (Israel). The company’s first-ever disaster film, Super Icyclone, scored presales with Smart Media (Germany), Funwood (Italy) and in Canada.