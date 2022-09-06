Nicely Entertainment Appoints VP of International Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment has tapped former TF1 executive Rachel Siegenthaler as VP of international sales.

Siegenthaler will be responsible for international sales and co-productions in EMEA and across Asia for Nicely’s slate of content, which includes ten new movies debuting at this year’s MIPCOM. She will report to Vanessa Shapiro, CEO, and Scott Kirkpatrick, executive VP of distribution and co-productions.

Siegenthaler’s first remit will be handling the sales of Nicely’s content debuting at the upcoming MIPCOM market. The slate includes two holiday romance movies, Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas and A Christmas to Treasure, both debuting on a major U.S. broadcaster this holiday season, as well as the limited series The Christmas Checklist, premiering this December on Canada’s CBC. Additional titles on offer to international buyers include A Royal in Paradise, Baked with a Kiss, Love at the Lodge, Sappy Holiday, A Tiny Home Christmas, The Snowball Effect and Christmas on Repeat.

Previously, Siegenthaler worked for French broadcaster TF1 for over 14 years in various capacities, including as the head of content acquisitions across multiple genres. Following her tenure at TF1, she served as head of programs and acquisitions at Turner, overseeing acquisitions for Turner Kids channels in France (Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Boing, Toonami). In March 2017, she was appointed as executive director of distribution in French-speaking EMEA for Sony Pictures Television. Since 2018, she has operated her own consulting agency focusing on distribution companies.

Shapiro and Kirkpatrick jointly stated: “We are thrilled with the growth of Nicely Entertainment in almost three years as we continue to build our content pipeline, diversify into alternative genres and bolster our executive team. This year alone, we will be presenting over 20 original movies, including Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas, as well as our third scripted TV series, The Christmas Checklist, and we are already on track for another 20 original films in 2023. Rachel is the ideal executive to join our growing team expanding our presence in Europe, and we’re excited to introduce our new slate to media partners at this year’s MIPCOM market.”