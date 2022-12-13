Nicely Begins Filming When Love Springs

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment and The Steve Jaggi Company (SJc) have begun production on their fifth movie together, the romance feature film When Love Springs.

Currently shooting in Brisbane, Australia, the film stars Rhiannon Fish (The 100, Home and Away) and James O’Halloran (Offspring, Twentysomething). It centers on junior PR professional Rory, who heads to a quaint bed-and-breakfast on Lily Lake for her parents’ vow renewal. When she runs into her ex Jason and his new girlfriend, she convinces the bed-and-breakfast’s future owner Noah to be her fake new boyfriend and, in exchange, she will help him save his family’s place.

The supporting cast includes Renee Herbert, Erin Connor, Steve Nation and Francesca Savige. When Love Springs is being directed by Jo-Anne Brechin (Zelos, Paper Champions), with Steve Jaggi and Kelly Son Hing producing. Executive producers are Vanessa Shapiro, Michael Gray and Jim Panosot. Athabasca Film will manage distribution of the film in Australia, while U.S. and international distribution will be handled by Nicely Entertainment.

“We found our groove pretty quickly on set, and the cast and crew have been amazing and so hardworking,” Brechin said. “We’ve created a beautiful setting full of old-school charm for this romantic story, and I’m excited for audiences to see the final result.”

Jaggi said, “It has been a huge year for SJc, and we’re keeping the pedal down right till the end. It’s fantastic to be teaming up again with director Jo-Anne Brechin, five years after working together on Zelos. We’re pleased to have such a talented and experienced director on board.”

Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment, added, “It is a continued pleasure working with SJc, and we are thrilled to be working on this fifth movie together in just two years!”