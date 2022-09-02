New Screen Auckland Manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Screenwest Australia executive Matthew Horrocks has been appointed as manager of Screen Auckland.

Horrocks had previously served as the head of screen investment and strategic projects at Screenwest in Australia for three years. Most recently, he was an investment advisor for New Zealand’s $50 million Premium Production Fund (Te Puna Kairangi).

Former Screen Auckland Manager Jasmine Millet has been promoted into a new role as head of creative industries for Tātaki Auckland. Horrocks will report to Millet.

Millet said: “Matthew brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our Screen Auckland team. Matt has worked as a locations manager, produced short films, documentaries and feature films, and was development executive and industry training executive for the New Zealand Film Commission.”

Horrocks commented: “International production companies recognise that the combination of world-class cast, crew, locations and infrastructure that Tāmaki Makaurau offers are amongst the best in the world. We have a can-do attitude and take pride in seeing our work screened around the globe. So I look forward to welcoming even more international productions to the Auckland region.”