New Roles for Anna Carugati & Mansha Daswani at World Screen

Anna Carugati is transitioning to an editor-at-large role at World Screen, with Mansha Daswani taking on the title of editor-in-chief, effective immediately.

Carugati, who previously served as editor and group editorial director, will continue to conduct her signature Q&As with senior-level executives and talent for World Screen’s print and online publications. She will also continue to moderate keynotes and panels at both our own virtual events and in-person conferences throughout the year. You can read more about her decision to step back from the day-to-day activities at World Screen here.

Daswani, who joined World Screen in 2002 as associate editor before being named managing editor, executive editor and then editor in 2015, takes on the new title of editor-in-chief. She continues to oversee World Screen’s editorial output in print and online across its English-language publications, including TV Drama, TV Kids, TV Real, TV Formats and TV Listings. As associate publisher and VP of strategic development, she also collaborates with Ricardo Guise, president and publisher of World Screen, in crafting the company’s overall strategic directives and marketing initiatives. She marked her 20th anniversary with World Screen last year.

Kristin Brzoznowski remains executive editor, with day-to-day responsibility for the company’s English-language online newsletters, including the flagship World Screen Newsflash. She also manages the World Screen Guide, TV Kids Guide and TV Drama Guide.

Jamie Stalcup contributes to all of World Screen’s English-language print publications and newsletters as associate editor, having become an invaluable member of the team since joining last summer.

“I have been fortunate to work with such amazingly dedicated and talented professionals for so long, and this is the right time for Mansha Daswani to lead our stellar editorial team to its next level of accomplishments,” said Ricardo Guise, the president and publisher of World Screen. “I know we will always be able to count on her fierce commitment to excellence and her brilliant intellect as we tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“I will be forever indebted to Anna for her contributions—both as our editor and our ambassador—and this indebtedness is clearly explained in a column I wrote some ten years ago.”

“As I step back from day-to-day activities and decision-making, I leave the editorial department in Mansha’s extremely capable hands, supported by Kristin and Jamie,” Carugati said. “I look forward to continuing to contribute by conducting interviews and moderating panels, which I enjoy so much. I extend a special thanks to Ricardo for all the opportunities he has given me.”

“It feels like it was just yesterday that I strolled into World Screen’s then much-smaller office in the hopes of finding gainful employment,” said Daswani. “I am forever indebted to Ricardo and Anna for giving me the opportunity to build a career here. This job remains as rewarding as ever and I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new responsibility.”