New President of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales

David Decker has been promoted to president of content sales for Warner Bros. Discovery, effective January 2.

Decker takes on oversight of the division responsible for licensing and distributing all WBD-produced film, television, animation and digital content to all third-party platforms across North America, as well as direct-to-consumer digital and physical retail sales.

Decker, an 18-year veteran of legacy Warner Bros., was previously executive VP of content licensing and was responsible for the distribution strategy and licensing of WBD content to third-party platforms and networks.

The promotion follows long-time Warner Bros. executive Jim Wuthrich’s decision to resign at the end of the year.

Decker will be reporting to Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Campbell said, “Licensing our world-class content to premier partners is one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategic pillars and will be a key driver of our company in the years ahead. I’m excited to see David’s expertise and collaborative leadership style applied to the whole of our content distribution business.”

Decker added, “Warner Bros. Discovery has the best content in the world, and it’s both humbling and exciting to be leading the division that brings those films and television shows into the homes and onto the screens of millions across North America. I am energized to work with our great teams and amazing partners to drive value for our customers and company.”