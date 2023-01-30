New President & CEO at Muse Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Aren Prupas has been appointed as president and CEO of Muse Entertainment, taking the reins from his father, Michael Prupas.

Respected industry veteran Michael Prupas, the founder of Muse, now assumes the mantle as executive chairman of the board. He will maintain an active presence in the company as both an ambassador for Muse in its relationships with the international industry and public affairs within Canada, as well as a leading supporter of the entire team at the company.

“This change represents Muse’s commitment to building a company for a future that is as successful as Muse has been over the past 25 years, with a new generation of leadership that is very attuned to the contemporary industry environment,” Michael said. “Aren has proven himself to be a strong leader during his ten years in business and legal affairs at Muse and subsequently as its COO. We are supremely confident that with his experience and business know-how, he is well positioned to boldly navigate the challenging and exciting new world of audiovisual entertainment.”

“I am humbled and honored by the trust and faith placed in me by the entire board and management team,” said Aren. “It will be my singular purpose to continue Muse’s legacy over another quarter century, telling inspiring screen-based stories with commercial appeal that reflect the societal fabric of today.

“As a nation of immigrants that displaced countless indigenous peoples and communities, we as Canadian producers have a profound duty in our storytelling to speak for and with equity, sovereignty and diversity-seeking peoples in a way that honors our unique histories and aspires to an inclusive and shared future we can all be proud of.

“As we move forward, I am lucky to count on the continued unflagging support of the entire Muse team, including, in particular, Irene Litinsky, president of production for Canada; Joel Rice, president of Muse USA; Jesse Prupas, senior VP of scripted; Shawn Rosengarten, senior VP of distribution; Evan Tussman, VP of postproduction, and Jonas Prupas, managing director in Ontario.”