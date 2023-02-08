New Head of Scripted at BBC Studios ANZ

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren Clarke is to join BBC Studios’ Australian production arm as head of scripted.

Formerly head of scripted development at Fremantle Australia, Warren will be tasked with delivering world-class scripted content with local and global appeal, including original series as well as the Australian reimagining of BBC Studios scripted formats.

There are additional changes on the unscripted side. Deb Spinocchia, formerly head of development and content, will become head of unscripted. Arianna Gusi will join from EndemolShine Australia as head of production for unscripted to oversee the planning and execution of the unscripted slate.

Kylie Washington, general manager and creative director for production at BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, said: “This is an exciting time for BBC Studios, we have big ambitions for the scripted side of our business with some announcements coming later this year. There is a real appetite globally for Australian produced drama. Warren’s local creative expertise, coupled with BBC Studios’ brilliant drama catalog, international contacts and proven ability to fund content, mean we are in a great position to capitalise on that.

“Our unscripted business continues to go from strength to strength and, with a bunch of shows currently in production and several others in late development stages, it is the right time to bolster our team in that area, with a new role for Deb and the appointment of Arianna to the new post of head of production for unscripted. We have been growing rapidly since kicking off the production business four years ago.”

Clarke said: “I’m thrilled to be joining BBC Studios ANZ. BBC Studios has a reputation for creating world-class drama. From developing premium, original shows like Time, Luther and Silent Witness to those that draw on their rich catalog of scripted formats, with titles like Ghosts, The Office and Doctor Foster reformatted around the world, BBC Studios is synonymous with quality. Australia has a vibrant creative community and I look forward to working with the best of Australia’s scripted talent in this new role.”