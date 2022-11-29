New AMC Networks CEO Steps Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Spade, who became CEO of AMC Networks just three months ago, has stepped down from her role.

The AMC Networks Board of Directors is currently finalizing who it will name as a replacement. AMC Networks Chairman James Dolan said: “We thank Christina for her contributions to the company in her CEO role and her earlier CFO role, and we wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Spade joined AMC Networks as executive VP, chief financial officer in January 2021 and was soon promoted to a new dual role of COO and CFO in November 2021. In this role, she oversaw key business and financial operations as well as investor relations and global technology. She took over the CEO post in September.