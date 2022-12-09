Netflix’s Wednesday Tops November’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Of all the new series that made their debut in November, Netflix’s Wednesday racked up the most followers on Instagram, according to The WIT.

The new series executive produced and directed by Tim Burton follows the Addams Family daughter’s years at Nevermore Academy as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spread that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years earlier. With Burton’s own following of 1.6 million on Instagram and the star power of Jenna Ortega, who has 22.3 million, Wednesday garnered a whopping 1 million followers following its debut in late November.

Disney+’s Los Montaner, a reality series centered on Latino singer Ricardo Montaner and his family, picked up 131,000 followers to take second place. The show follows Montaner and his wife, filmmaker Marlene Rodriguez, as well as his three children Ricky, Mau and Evaluna, who are also artists, and their spouses. Los Montaner’s following was boosted by Montaner, who has 8.3 million himself.

Another Netflix series took third place: 1899. The German period mystery drama, which earned 107,000 followers, centers on a migrant steamship heading west to leave the old continent from London to New York. When it discovers another migrant ship adrift on open sea, its journey takes an unexpected turn. Miguel Bernardeau (6.6 million followers), Andreas Pietschmann (271,000), Emily Beecham (97,800) and Aneurin Barnard (80,500) star.

In fourth with 45,000 followers is the French daily late show Le Late avec Alain Chabat, hosted by the eponymous actor and comedian. The TF1 series features games, fake ads, stand-up, live music and interviews with show business personalities and celebrity guests such as Jamel Debbouze (1.8 million followers), Guillaume Canet (1 million) and Jean Dujardin (917,000).

Taking fifth place, the Turkish series Güzel Günler (Beautiful Days) picked up 32,000 followers after its November 6 debut on Show TV, boosted by the star power of Leyla Tanlar and Burak Dakak, who have 1.3 million and 1.2 million followers, respectively. The romantic series centers on the unshakable love between Selma and Mihran, who are lucky enough to have a warm and joyful family to surround them.

Japanese singer Sakura Miyawaki, a member of the South Korean group Le Sserafim, headlines Fearless Sakura, which racked up 20,000 followers on Instagram following its premiere on YouTube in late November. In the series, she takes up all kinds of challenges without knowing them in advance. Her 5.2 million followers boosted the show’s popularity.

Çöp Adam (Stick Man), with 19,000 followers for seventh place, is a Turkish psychological thriller series based on real events around Tamer, a computer developer who becomes rich overnight. When he becomes obsessed with his bank advisor, he kidnaps her and locks her in the basement of his new house. The StarTV show stars Elçin Sangu (8.5 million followers) and Engin Altan Düzyatan (5.2 million).

In eighth place with 18,000 followers, Paramount+’s Tulsa King stars iconic actor Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stallone has 15.5 million followers himself.

The Mexican adaptation of the Chilean telenovela El Camionero, locally titled Mi camino es amarte (My Path is to Love You), garnered 16,000 followers after its debut on Las Estrellas. It tells the story of Memo, a truck driver of modest origins endowed with high moral standards. The cast includes Gabriel Soto (4.5 million followers), Sara Corrales (3.2 million), Ximena Herrera (882,000) and Susana González (461,000).

Rounding out November’s top-ten list, La descarga, el templo de la música (The Discharge, the Temple of Music) collected 14,000 followers. Hosted by Carlos Calero and Jessica Cediel, who have 615,000 and 9.7 million followers, respectively, the Colombian singing competition sees 91 candidates, who have already participated in other musical competitions such as The Voice or My Name Is, face off to win a prize of 600 million Colombian pesos ($125,000). Singers Marbelle (2.5 million), Santiago Cruz (690,000), Maía (598,000) and Gusi (459,000) serve as mentors.

