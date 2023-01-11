Netflix & Tiger Aspect Alum Ben Cavey Joins 42

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
The management and production company 42 (The Silent Twins, The Flatshare) has hired former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions executive Ben Cavey (Bad Education, Benidorm) as head of comedy and entertainment.

The newly created role will see Cavey spearhead 42’s expansion into the two genres, producing projects and managing talent across unscripted and scripted television and film. Cavey will be based in 42’s Los Angeles office.

Additionally, Cavey will focus on developing projects under 42’s existing three-way production venture with management and production company 3 Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Television, which includes a first-look deal with Lionsgate Television for the U.S. market.

Josh Varney, partner at 42, said: “Ben has impeccable taste and well-proven instincts as a storyteller and tastemaker. His vast experience as a world-class producer of comedy on both sides of the Atlantic creates a unique offering for 42, and our clients, as we continue to build the leading home for storytellers globally. We all feel very fortunate and enthused that he has chosen to join us at this exciting moment in 42’s journey.”

Cavey said: “I’m very excited to join 42, it is a collection of incredible producers and managers, and I have huge admiration for the company’s culture—innovative, courageous and, of course, committed to quality. I look forward to helping grow 42’s comedy and entertainment offering, as we look to attract the best talent and produce the best content in both scripted and non-scripted for television and film. I also relish the opportunity to further develop the company’s partnerships with Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment, which I think represents a really exciting and unique opportunity for everyone involved.”











