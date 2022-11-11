Netflix Tests Live Streaming with Chris Rock Special

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is hosting its first-ever live, global streaming event with a comedy special featuring Chris Rock.

The comedian, writer, director and actor will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of stand-up and comedy formats. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment, and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”