Saturday, November 12, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Netflix Tests Live Streaming with Chris Rock Special

Netflix Tests Live Streaming with Chris Rock Special

Kristin Brzoznowski 20 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is hosting its first-ever live, global streaming event with a comedy special featuring Chris Rock.

The comedian, writer, director and actor will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of stand-up and comedy formats. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment, and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Hasbro CFO to Retire

Hasbro's executive VP and chief financial officer, Deborah Thomas, has informed the company of her plans to retire.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.