Netflix Reveals New Details for Ad-Supported Plan

Netflix’s lower-priced ad-supported plan, Basic with Ads, is launching in November for $6.99 a month.

The new plan will become available on November 3 in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. It continues to feature a wide variety of shows and movies and personalized viewing experience and will be available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices, with subscribers able to change or cancel at any time.

The differences, though, are video quality up to 720p/HD (now for both Basic with Ads and Basic plans) and an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour. A limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and there is no ability to download titles.

“In short, Basic with Ads is everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between,” the company said.

“Basic with Ads also represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers: the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don’t watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution ads experience.”

At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, and they will play before and during shows and films. To help advertisers reach the right audience, Netflix will offer broad targeting capabilities by country and genre. Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand.

To enable advertisers to understand how Netflix can reach their target audience, Nielsen will use its Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) in the U.S. This will become available sometime in 2023 and eventually be reported through Nielsen ONE Ads.