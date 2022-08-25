Netflix Projected to Lose Market Share in LatAm

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Mansha Daswani 5 days ago Analysis, Top Stories


With the arrival of new streaming players in Latin America, Digital TV Research projects Netflix’s share of SVOD revenues in the region will drop from 72 percent last year to 41 percent in 2027.

By 2027, SVOD revenues in Latin America are expected to hit $8.54 billion, rising from $5 billion last year. By then, the region will have 139 million gross SVOD subs, up from 75 million at the end of last year. Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO will account for 90 percent of that base.

“Netflix will introduce AVOD-SVOD tiers [one for Brazil and another pan-regional one for the Spanish-speaking countries] in 2024, with SVOD revenues and ARPUs falling slowly as some subscribers convert to cheaper packages,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research.

Netflix’s LatAm revenues are expected to peak at $3.73 billion in 2023.











About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

