Netflix Greenlights Jamie Demetriou Comedy Special

Netflix has commissioned A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, a comedy special written by and starring the eponymous comedian and actor.

The special takes the audience on a journey from birth to death through song and sketch, unpacking the most crucial, embarrassing and heartening stages of life in the modern day. Each stage of life is portrayed through a different character played by Demetriou.

The special also features the talent of U.K. comedians Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Katy Wix and more.

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou is being produced by BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures. Executive producers are Josh Cole for BBC Studios, Simon Bird and Jonny Sweet for Guilty Party, Andrew Gaynord and Demetriou. Gaynord also serves as director.

“Jamie is an exceptional creator and performer,” said Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios. “It’s a testament to his talent that in just one hour, he will take us on an excruciating, hilarious, brilliantly observed journey through modern life.”

Sweet and Bird added, “It’s been a privilege to see Jamie assemble these disparate, disastrous, often relatively thick characters into one beautiful sweep of life as he sees it. It’s as original, daring and hilarious as we have come to expect from (to be fair) the comic voice of his generation.”

“I’m in it quite a lot, hope that’s ok!” Demetriou said.