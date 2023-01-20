Saturday, January 21, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Netflix Beats Q4 Growth Forecasts

Netflix Beats Q4 Growth Forecasts

Mansha Daswani 20 hours ago Top Stories

Netflix reported 7.66 million net new additions in Q4 2022 to reach a total of 230.75 million members, with revenues up 1.9 percent to $7.85 billion.



The content you are trying to access is only available to members.

Log In Register










Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Marcos Santana Launches New Venture

Marcos Santana, former president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises’ Telemundo Global Studios and Telemundo Internacional, has set up Mas Ros Media, a new venture targeting gaming and esports with a sustainable focus.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.