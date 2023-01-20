Netflix Beats Q4 Growth Forecasts
Mansha Daswani
20 hours ago
Netflix reported 7.66 million net new additions in Q4 2022 to reach a total of 230.75 million members, with revenues up 1.9 percent to $7.85 billion.
