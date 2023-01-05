Netflix Alum Lynnette Happ Joins Ibison Talent Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibison Talent Group (ITG) has hired Lynnette Happ, formerly global talent acquisition lead at Netflix, as partner.

Happ will be responsible for helping ITG achieve growth across its executive search division, oversee leadership searches that are transformational and expand ITG’s network both in London and globally. Her focus will be on leadership searches across documentaries, unscripted/factual, scripted, film and news.

At Netflix, Happ oversaw end-to-end recruitment for scripted and unscripted series, international film, documentaries and kids and family content, as well as acquisitions and licensing, postproduction, production finance and business and legal affairs. She also led a team of researchers and recruiters in Netflix’s U.K. office and the HQ in Amersterdam. She also created, executed and trained the global Netflix Talent Acquisition team.

“Lynnette is one of the stand-out talents in the industry, with an exceptional network in the U.K., U.S. and across EMEA,” said Nicola Ibison, CEO of Ibison Talent Group. “She has hired some of the most sought-after talent in the entertainment industry, and we are delighted to welcome her to our team. Her appointment is significant as we continue to expand our business into the U.S. market. We’ve recently attracted outstanding U.S.-based talent to roles in the U.K., and Lynnette’s appointment will not only enable us to expand this offering, it will give us a real opportunity for transatlantic growth.”

“I am thrilled to be joining ITG at this exciting time of growth as there is a huge market opportunity in the U.S., U.K. and Europe,” Happ said. “ITG are serious about being the best at what they do, and Nicola has built an impressive team and business. Her approach to executive search is elevated, innovative and strategic with an unmatched network and reputation. I look forward to further expanding the company’s relationships across entertainment and media.”