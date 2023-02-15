Netflix Adapting Pluto Manga

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has ordered an animated adaptation of the Japanese manga Pluto, set to be released later this year.

The manga is based on Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy ‘The Greatest Robot on Earth’ arc from 1964 and created by Naoki Urasawa (20th Century Boys, Yawara!, Master Keaton) and his long-time co-creator Takashi Nagasaki. The adaptation will be produced by GENCO, with animation production by M2 Studio.

Pluto takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony. The Japanese voice cast includes Shinshu Fuji, Yoko Hikasa and Minori Suzuki.

“I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on Pluto,” Urasawa said. “I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people’s hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka’s message reaches the world.”

Nagasaki added, “Pluto inherits the philosophy of Tezuka and does not merely convey a message of anti-war but reminds us that there is suffering on both sides… but still, the only remaining answer is peace.”

Supervisor Macoto Tezka, son of the late Osamu Tezuka, said, “The animated Pluto is the real deal, and in addition to this being Urasawa’s latest work, this is also a new Tezuka anime. I can hardly wait to see how this new generation of anime turns out.”