NATPE Cancels 2023 Global Conference & Marketplace

NATPE has canceled its 2023 NATPE Global Conference and Marketplace, which was scheduled to be held at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, from January 17 to 19, 2023.

No decisions have been made at this time regarding NATPE Budapest or other 2023 events.

As previously announced, NATPE filed a court petition to restructure its business affairs with the Bankruptcy Court under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. NATPE is looking at all possible options to restructure, including raising funds through strategic alliances.

Yesterday, DISCOP organizer Basic Lead announced its own Miami-set convention, DISCOP Miami, taking place January 31 to February 2, 2023, at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami Beach.