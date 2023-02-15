Friday, February 17, 2023
NATPE Budapest Sets Dates for Return to the InterContinental Hotel

Kristin Brzoznowski


NATPE Budapest is returning from June 19 to 22 at the InterContinental Hotel.

“Since 1993, NATPE Budapest has been the gold standard of markets connecting the world to the Central and Eastern European content community,” said Russell Goldstein, president and CEO of Brunico Communications, which purchased the NATPE assets. “It is also the only European market that features the U.S. studios in its exclusive screenings program for registered buyers. Last year, NATPE Budapest welcomed nearly 400 leading buyers from the CEE region, and we expect to improve upon that based on the critical success of the last edition.”

“Our hearts go out to our Turkish clients who are struggling with the colossal impact of this devastating natural disaster,” added Goldstein, noting NATPE Budapest’s event dates have been moved up by a week to avoid conflicting with Eid al-Adha holiday celebrations the following week.

NATPE will once again organize a delegation from the Ukrainian content community at the market to facilitate business.











