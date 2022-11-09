Thursday, November 10, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Narrative Entertainment Enters FAST Market

Narrative Entertainment Enters FAST Market

Kristin Brzoznowski 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Narrative Entertainment has made its first foray into the FAST TV market, launching, among other services, POP Kids.

With programming for children of all ages, POP Kids features brands such as Pokémon Journeys, Care Bears: Unlock the Magic and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck alongside Miraculous and Dragon Ball Super.

Narrative is also launching GREAT! movies and GREAT! christmas channels on Samsung TV Plus. GREAT! movies is curated for sit-forward movie lovers, airing high-powered, fast-paced films and star-driven contemporary titles. GREAT! christmas has a selection of seasonal films focusing on family, romance and magic.

Narrative Entertainment is set to launch FAST channels on more platforms in the near future.

Will Vicary, managing director of Narrative Entertainment, said, “We’re thrilled to be launching our first tranche of FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus, offering viewers a curated selection of our most popular shows and films on this new and growing platform. These new channels complement our portfolio of AVOD services and over-the-air channels, in line with our mission to bring great stories to as many people as possible. We’re excited by the versatile nature of FAST channels and the scope for innovative advertising and look forward to rolling out more digital developments in 2023.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Keren Shahar to Become CEO of Keshet International

Keren Shahar has been confirmed as the new CEO of Keshet International (KI), replacing Alon Shtruzman, who will exit the post at the end of the year after having led the company for a decade.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.