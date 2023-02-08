MIPTV Adds FAST Channel Summit

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV is adding to its roster FAST & GLOBAL, a FAST channel summit focused on the international opportunities for content producers, IP rights holders, buyers and commissioners.

FAST & GLOBAL will take place on day two of MIPTV in Cannes, April 18, in the Palais des Festivals.

Speakers and contributors already confirmed include FAST-channel programming experts Gary Woolf (All3Media International), Shaun Keeble (Banijay Rights), Daniel Nordberg (Playground TV), Cédric Dufour (Rakuten TV Europe), Bea Hegedus (Vice Media Group), Philipp Rotermund (Video Solutions/wedotv.com ) and Marion Ranchet, managing director of specialist SVOD, AVOD and FAST consultancy The Local Act and author of The State of European FAST report. Companies from the sector already confirmed as attending the MIPTV market include Blue Ant Media and FilmRise.

Part of MIPTV’s 60th edition, the FAST & GLOBAL sessions will span Tuesday morning (April 18) with a special roundtable breakfast workshop on Wednesday (April 19), featuring breakouts with executives from the sector and chaired by Christian Knaebel (Global Media Consult).

RX France’s entertainment division director and director of MIPTV, Lucy Smith, said: “FAST channels are the biggest boom to the global distribution business, and MIPTV is the obvious home for a dedicated summit. We’ll focus on what this boom in FAST channels and services means to the international market.”