MIPCOM Spotlight: SPI International

ADVERTISEMENT

Among SPI International’s MIPCOM highlights, the family-oriented action-adventure movie Ride On sees Jackie Chan play a washed-up stunt performer.

In the comedy Mack & Rita, Diane Keaton and Elizabeth Lail star as a writer who wakes up 40 years older after a wild weekend in Palm Springs.

The thriller Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession’s Sarah Snook, is about a fertility doctor who has to confront a ghost from her past when she notices her daughter’s strange behavior.

“The titles that we have are high-budget productions with A-list stars that tell strong and relatable stories,” says Berk Uziyel, CEO. “We are proud to bring top-quality movies with popular actors and actresses to our audiences globally.”

“SPI’s movies are available across the world, which enables us to create tailor-made offers for every service and all audiences,” Uziyel adds.