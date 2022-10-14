MIPCOM Spotlight: Red Arrow Studios International

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the shows that Red Arrow Studios International will present at MIPCOM are a pair of reality formats, as well as the scripted comedy-drama Kid Sister.

“Kid Sister is a hilarious and deeply personal coming-of-age comedy-drama about Lulu, a young Jewish woman in her prime whose family thinks she is careening toward ‘spinsterhood,’” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.

Twelve ordinary people with famous relatives try to keep their identities a secret while exposing others one by one in the new prime-time entertainment format Claim to Fame.

A relationship format meets social experiment, Love for the Ages sees three middle-aged married couples trade in their spouses for partners 20 years younger. “It’s the ultimate test of whether the grass is better when it’s greener,” says Gerhartz.

Gerhartz notes, “Red Arrow Studios International will be at MIPCOM with a new slate of high-quality content focused on our core strengths and specialist areas.”