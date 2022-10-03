MIPCOM Spotlight: Pinnacle Peak Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelsey Grammer, known to audiences from the hit sitcom Frasier, stars in the sports drama High Expectations, which is being presented by Pinnacle Peak Pictures.

The company’s slate also includes Lifemark, which has had a strong showing at the U.S. box office. Inspired by a true story, the movie is about the beauty of adoption.

In Love on the Rock, a burned-out former cop from the Midwest finds his new Maltese charter-boating lifestyle turned upside down when he is suddenly catapulted into a web of high-stakes international espionage. “Love on the Rock is an exciting and upbeat romantic action comedy shot in Malta in the vein of Romancing the Stone, a perfect film for broadcasters worldwide of all creeds and cultures,” says Ron Gell, VP of international sales and distribution.

Gell adds, “Our primary goal is simply to deliver the most commercial family-friendly films across all genres to broadcasters around the world for both theatrical and television.”