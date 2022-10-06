Thursday, October 6, 2022
MIPCOM Spotlight: Paramount Africa

World Screen


From Paramount Africa, the telenovela Isono and the sitcom Black Tax are both award-winning titles available to the international market.

Redemption, meanwhile, boasts a star-studded cast. The daily telenovela, which is set in a megachurch and follows the Zikode family, plays out in a world of duality: the good and the bad.

“We have been an envoy for a ‘reimagined Africa’ since our market entry 17 years ago through the creation and delivery of premium, award-winning content that is relevant and resonates with local and global audiences,” says Monde Twala, senior VP and general manager for Paramount Africa and peer lead at BET International. “We have a proven track record of delivering and showcasing the power of content and youth culture.”

