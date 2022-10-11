MIPCOM Spotlight: Nippon TV

ADVERTISEMENT

From the creator of Nippon TV’s Mother and Woman -My Life for My Children- comes the suspense dramedy Love with a Case, which follows the escapades of a police detective who recently got suspended from work.

The detective joins forces with three other colleagues, all from different departments and with complicated issues, to formulate his own investigative team.

Home Tutor, which comes from the creator of Nippon TV’s I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper, features a peculiar tutor helping women and children. Mikiko Nishiyama, executive VP of international business development, highlights “the track record of these creators who know how to make it work for our local audiences and be enticing to international showrunners and producers with keen eyes for good formats.”

“We believe that these titles will have big international appeal,” Nishiyama says.

From the creators of Dark Doubt, Nippon TV’s Time Potion is a high-concept game-show format where time is the ultimate ruler.

The rule is: Save every second no matter what or drink the “time potion” and recover your life—or else you’re out. “This new unscripted format is exciting and sure to entertain audiences around the world with an easily adaptable concept,” says Yuki Akehi, director of international business development at Nippon TV.

The company is also presenting Old Enough!, which follows children running errands on their own for the very first time while being filmed by an incognito camera crew. “Our very popular format Old Enough! is attracting much attention from format creators after streaming its ready-made version on Netflix in over 190 countries this year,” Akehi says. “We have been receiving many offers to create international versions of Old Enough!”