MIPCOM Spotlight: Haymillian

ADVERTISEMENT

Haymillian provides services for dubbing, subtitling, closed captioning and audio description.

“With content demand on the rise, there is a growing need for localization and access services,” says Aida Martirosyan, managing director. “Content is traveling farther than it used to. It reaches more territories, which increases the demand for localization services. At the same time, stricter access-service regulations and increased attention to accessibility from content companies drive the market.”

Martirosyan says that what sets Haymillian apart in the localization and access-services market is that it combines “the advantages of a boutique agency with the efficiency and expertise of an established company.” The approach is adjusted to meet each project’s unique requirements and to better adapt to clients’ processes and workflows.

Martirosyan adds, “We possess the knowledge and skill to bring to fruition any localization project, no matter how complex or demanding.”