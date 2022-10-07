MIPCOM Spotlight: Hallmark Media

ADVERTISEMENT

At MIPCOM, Hallmark Media is showcasing the Hallmark original movie Groundswell, which was shot in Hawaii and features Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls).

Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Andie MacDowell (Maid) star in the new Hallmark original series The Way Home, which Hallmark Media is also presenting.

There’s also a new roster within the Countdown to Christmas strand. “With an all-new lineup of Christmas movies shot on location in New York, London and many more, Countdown to Christmas continues to be the most successful holiday franchise on television in the U.S.A.,” says Francisco J. González, senior VP of international distribution and sales. He adds, “Each year we strengthen our international partnerships and welcome new ones joining Hallmark’s original programming.”

He continues, “Our recipe for success is universal and travels all around the world.”