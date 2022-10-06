MIPCOM Spotlight: FOX Entertainment Global

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly launched FOX Entertainment Global is spotlighting the animated comedy series Krapopolis, set in mythical ancient Greece and created by Dan Harmon (Community).

From Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers), Rob Greenberg (Frasier) and Dan Sterling (Long Shot), the comedy Animal Control follows a group of animal control workers. “The series is for midseason and produced by FOX Entertainment Studios, marking our first fully owned live-action comedy,” says Fernando Szew, CEO of MarVista Entertainment and head of FOX Entertainment Global.

Currently available on Tubi, the “ripped-from-the-headlines” film Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is based on the controversial defamation trial between actors and former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, played by Mark Hapka and Megan Davis, respectively.

“We have many other exciting projects at every stage of production and much more in the development pipeline, as well as a robust library,” Szew says.

FOX Entertainment Global is also introducing a slate of MarVista Entertainment-produced films, including Viajeros. In the movie, after Leo’s dad—with whom he’d made a make-believe time machine—suddenly dies, he becomes convinced that his dad is stuck in the past and is determined to find him.

The Curious Case of Dolphin Bay sees marine biology enthusiast Quinn team up with friends to uncover the mystery of Dolphin Cove.

A middle-child teenager makes a wish on a Christmas ornament for her family to truly hear her in Christmas Unfiltered. “Unfiltered and unable to control it, Becky throws her family’s Christmas for a loop,” Szew says. “In the end, Becky’s uncontrollable honesty inspires her family and brings everyone closer together.”

“We strive to bring to market a diverse slate of quality, globally appealing movies with notable creative auspices, both in front of and behind the camera,” Szew adds.