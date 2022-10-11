MIPCOM Spotlight: FilmRise

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality series Cheaters, leading the FilmRise slate, sees people who think their significant other is cheating on them hire a hidden-camera crew to investigate.

In the true-crime medical series Dr. G: Medical Examiner, coroner Dr. Jan Garavaglia provides explanations and theories for mysterious causes of death.

The feature film MVP, produced by actor and producer Sylvester Stallone, follows as a recently retired NFL player is saved from scandal by a homeless veteran. The two form a bond as they search for purpose and identity.

“Love, heartbreak, curiosity, courage, bravery, redemption—these are just some of the powerful universal themes contained in the series and feature films we have chosen to highlight this year,” says Melissa Wohl, senior VP and head of content sales. She adds, “FilmRise continues to aggressively expand our library of high-quality content.”