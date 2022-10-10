MIPCOM Spotlight: Escapade Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrated by Jai Courtney, Escapade Media’s For the Love of Pets centers on the staff and volunteers of the Animal Welfare League of South Australia, a not-for-profit organization that provides care for animals in need.

Breakaway Femmes tells the story of the women who competed in the Tour de France for six years in the ’80s before their race was canceled, as it got in the way of the men’s competition.

Vatican, based on Morris West’s The Vatican trilogy, tells “the story of one man’s personal struggle to overcome the torment and demons of his past and help forge a new future for the entire world,” says James Braham, consultant for development and completed content for the U.K., Ireland, German-speaking Europe and select U.S. clients.

