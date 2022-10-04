Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Home / Top Stories / MIPCOM Spotlight: Dori Media Group

MIPCOM Spotlight: Dori Media Group

World Screen 15 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Dori Media Group’s MIPCOM slate, Hammam provides a modern adaptation of the Biblical tale of Saul and David.

After escalations throughout the West Bank, a platoon under Shaul’s command is sent to reconstruct an old military base. A series of mysterious events lead Shaul to believe the base is actually cursed, though, and he slowly loses his sanity and is replaced by Dudi.

The reality competition Stand-Up Warrior sees 14 comedians go through a martial arts boot camp. “It’s a story about change and empowerment, all told through the words of very funny people,” says Nadav Palti, president and CEO. “The competition gives the stand-up artists a chance for real change and self-awareness under the training of proven masters.”

In Spy Date, a former Mossad agent and a professional matchmaker team up.

Palti adds, “Dori Media remains committed to our clients with our diverse catalog of award-winning, popular and buzzworthy content.”

 











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

MIPCOM Spotlight: Pinnacle Peak Pictures

Kelsey Grammer, known to audiences from the hit sitcom Frasier, stars in the sports drama High Expectations, which is being presented by Pinnacle Peak Pictures.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.