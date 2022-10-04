MIPCOM Spotlight: Dori Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Dori Media Group’s MIPCOM slate, Hammam provides a modern adaptation of the Biblical tale of Saul and David.

After escalations throughout the West Bank, a platoon under Shaul’s command is sent to reconstruct an old military base. A series of mysterious events lead Shaul to believe the base is actually cursed, though, and he slowly loses his sanity and is replaced by Dudi.

The reality competition Stand-Up Warrior sees 14 comedians go through a martial arts boot camp. “It’s a story about change and empowerment, all told through the words of very funny people,” says Nadav Palti, president and CEO. “The competition gives the stand-up artists a chance for real change and self-awareness under the training of proven masters.”

In Spy Date, a former Mossad agent and a professional matchmaker team up.

Palti adds, “Dori Media remains committed to our clients with our diverse catalog of award-winning, popular and buzzworthy content.”