MIPCOM Spotlight: Distribution360

Set outdoors in a remote British Columbia forest, Distribution360’s A Cut Above sees 12 of the world’s best chainsaw carvers put to the ultimate test of creativity, strength and skill.

“The adrenaline and danger of the machinery juxtaposed with the skill and artistry of the carvers give the series very broad appeal,” says Diane Rankin, senior VP of rights and executive producer.

Overlord and the Underwoods is a family comedy about the exploits of the second-most-wanted Overlord in the galaxy when he is placed in intergalactic witness protection with the nicest family on Earth, his distant cousins, the Underwoods.

Lady Ada’s Secret Society is a coming-of-age comedy about a computer club operated in secret at a hyper-traditional boarding school.

“We’re building on our family-friendly focus and offering buyers great scripted content that lets the whole family watch together,” Rankin says.