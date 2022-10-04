MIPCOM Spotlight: Blu. Digital Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Blu. Digital Group is an end-to-end digital media solutions company with a mission to “empower distributors to easily process and deliver their film and TV content by using our services and custom-tailored cloud-based software,” says Silviu Epure, VP of content globalization.

“Our mission is to continually innovate better ways to prepare, process and deliver media content, in an effort to empower distributors and video platforms with tools and services that will help them share their stories with global audiences.”

BDG Studios, the group’s localization division, is one of the top audio postproduction facilities in the U.S. “Reaching over 9,000 native linguists across 80-plus languages, BDG offers high-quality dubbing, subtitling and audio description services to a multitude of high-profile clients,” says Epure.

He adds, “For over 15 years, Blu. Digital Group has been in the business of ‘better’—better service, better technology and better results.”