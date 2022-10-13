MIPCOM Spotlight: Artist View Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist View Entertainment has on offer the rom-com Looking for Dr. Love, which tells the tale of two people who rekindle their college love after losing touch for ten years.

Also on offer is its newest family film, The Furry Fortune, following a family whose dog sheds money whenever it is happy.

In House of Lies, a wife must figure out who murdered her husband and where he buried his fortune. The female-driven thriller “will captivate any audience, as the evidence surrounding one man’s murder introduces us to an intriguing cast of characters,” says Scott J. Jones, president of Artist View.

In total, the company will be presenting at MIPCOM three new romantic comedies, three new female-driven thrillers, three new action titles, a coming-of-age drama and a family film.

Jones adds, “As Artist View enters its 32nd year of operations, we are very excited to present a large but diverse selection.”